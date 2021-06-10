The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.73 ($114.97).

Shares of SAN opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.03. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

