Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €11.52 ($13.55) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €11.82 ($13.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.