Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.80 ($16.24) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.