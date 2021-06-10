Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

