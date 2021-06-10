DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
