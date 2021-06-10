Canaccord Genuity Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$9.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,560.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

