Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

