Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

