Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 55.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.