Head to Head Survey: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.03% 11.77% 1.05% Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.04% 9.19% 1.24%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.15 $539.00 million $3.02 18.75 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.13 $312.32 million $4.30 21.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 8 5 1 2.31 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $52.76, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $83.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.