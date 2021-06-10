Contrasting BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93% Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BRP and Nuvve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 10 0 2.83 Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRP presently has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. Nuvve has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than BRP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Nuvve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.41 $271.93 million $4.02 18.47 Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Summary

BRP beats Nuvve on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

