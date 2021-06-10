Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

