Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

