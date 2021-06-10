Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.