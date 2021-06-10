Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Sell

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $332.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

