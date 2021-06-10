ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

