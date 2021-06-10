Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Questor Technology Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Questor Technology in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock.

QST has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

