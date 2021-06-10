Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 502,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 696,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Specifically, Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$39,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,389.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$131.18 million and a PE ratio of -30.91.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

