CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The stock traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 264731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

