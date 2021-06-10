B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

