Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $66.72. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 58,204 shares.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,602. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.