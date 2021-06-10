American Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,484% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $924.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

