PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 10722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

