Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

DOL stock opened at C$53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.24. The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

