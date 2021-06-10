Chico’s FAS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,374 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

