iShares Latin America 40 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,404 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 125 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

