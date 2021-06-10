Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acadia Realty Trust traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 379.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

