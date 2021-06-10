Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

