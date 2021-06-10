MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.