Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

