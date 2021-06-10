Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

