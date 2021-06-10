Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.
PDL stock opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05).
About Petra Diamonds
