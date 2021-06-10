Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

