FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Insiders have sold a total of 111,017 shares of company stock worth $443,932 in the last three months.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

