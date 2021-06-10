National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.