$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

KBH stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in KB Home by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

