Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Financial Review

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 6.29 -$297.01 million $2.53 19.85 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Great Portland Estates 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.69%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

