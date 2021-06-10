Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

QSR opened at C$82.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

