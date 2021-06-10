Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock worth $3,143,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

