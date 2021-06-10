Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.