Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

