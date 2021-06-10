Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David M. O’Connor Buys 1,901 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

CHH opened at GBX 1,627.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,570.69. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.50.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

