Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David M. O’Connor Buys 1,901 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).
CHH opened at GBX 1,627.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,570.69. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.50.
Churchill China Company Profile
