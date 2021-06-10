Stefan Borgas Buys 185 Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,494 ($58.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 104.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,491.12. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

