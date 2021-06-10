Gijsbert de Zoeten Acquires 17,907 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 777 ($10.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.08. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.83.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

