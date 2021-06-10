Gijsbert de Zoeten Acquires 17,907 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).
Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 777 ($10.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.08. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.83.
Inchcape Company Profile
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.