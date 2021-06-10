Paul Zwillenberg Acquires 17 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($197.45).

Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at GBX 893 ($11.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 885.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

