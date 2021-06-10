Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 410,728 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

