Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.41. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 18,554 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.