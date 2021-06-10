Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,379. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

