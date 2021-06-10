Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

