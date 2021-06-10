DistX Market Cap Tops $23,143.41 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $23,143.41 and approximately $49,713.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.26 or 1.00285514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

