Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,601.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and $5,601.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.01034085 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.19 or 0.99702415 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 726,941,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

